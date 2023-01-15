UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials in Athens-Clarke County say two people were killed and two people were injured after their vehicle lost control, and went off the road, and struck several poles and trees.

According to Athens-Clarke County officials, around 2:45 a.m. a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

A passenger identified as 20-year-old University of Georgia football player Devin Willock died at the scene, officials confirmed. The driver identified as 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy was rushed to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. Chandler was also a University of Georgia Bulldogs staff member, according to officials.

The Bulldogs recently celebrated winning their second consecutive national championship at a parade in Athens on Saturday.

University of Georgia officials released a statement about the crash saying in part:

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel. “Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time. “The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

Athens-Clarke County officials say a 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were injured in the crash.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart released a statement saying in part:

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Willock, a New Jersey native, was an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs and just completed his redshirt sophomore season.

The crash remains under investigation.

