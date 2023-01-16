AP: Clemson men’s basketball ranked for first time in 2 years
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Clemson men’s basketball is ranked for the first time in two years after a historic ACC start.
According to the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, Clemson took the No. 19 spot for week 11.
The team earned a hard-fought win over then No. 24 Duke on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Clemson was picked 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference this preseason, yet improved to 7-0 in league play for the first time in team history.
Clemson’s athletic department said the win against Duke also helped secure Head Coach Brad Brownell’s 400th of his career.
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
1. Houston
2. Kansas
3. Purdue
4. Alabama
5. UCLA
6. Gonzaga
7. Texas
8. Xavier
9. Tennessee
10. Virginia
11. Arizona
12. Iowa State
13. Kansas State
14. TCU
15. UConn
16. Auburn
17. Miami
18. Charleston
19. Clemson
20. Marquette
21. Baylor
22. Providence
23. Rutgers
24. Florida Atlantic
25. Arkansas
