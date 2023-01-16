AP: Clemson men’s basketball ranked for first time in 2 years

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Clemson men’s basketball is ranked for the first time in two years after a historic ACC start.

According to the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, Clemson took the No. 19 spot for week 11.

The team earned a hard-fought win over then No. 24 Duke on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Clemson was picked 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference this preseason, yet improved to 7-0 in league play for the first time in team history.

Clemson’s athletic department said the win against Duke also helped secure Head Coach Brad Brownell’s 400th of his career.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Alabama

5. UCLA

6. Gonzaga

7. Texas

8. Xavier

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Arizona

12. Iowa State

13. Kansas State

14. TCU

15. UConn

16. Auburn

17. Miami

18. Charleston

19. Clemson

20. Marquette

21. Baylor

22. Providence

23. Rutgers

24. Florida Atlantic

25. Arkansas

