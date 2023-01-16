‘Dream come true’: Swamp Rabbits grant Upstate hospice patient’s wish

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hal Jones was told by doctors that he has just months to live after he had seven hear attacks and an open heart surgery left his heart fragile. But that heart is happy today, thanks to the kindness of others.

FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole sat down with Jones, a hospice patient at Gentiva Hospice.

In another life, it was all about Hockey for Jones.

“I don’t think you can talk to me for more than ten minutes without knowing I’m a hockey fan,” said Jones.

Jones said he was one the ice six days a week between 8 p.m. and midnight. On Saturday’s he was a coach for 11 and 12 year old at 5:30 a.m. Now, Jones finds himself on the bench.

Reverend Robert Robinson, who volunteers with Gentiva Hospice, reached out to the Swamp Rabbits to help get Jones back to his natural habitat.

“This week has been great,” said Jones. “It’s been the biggest boost I’ve had since they told me I had in three to six months.”

With the reverend’s help, Jones was able to attend a hockey game. The 60 minutes of ice time provided a familiar rush for ones as he remembered his own playing day.

While it was a gift to Jones, he said he was most excited to be sharing the moment with his son Cory and new friend, Reverend Robinson.

Jones said he does not know how he got so lucky but he’s glad the Swamp Rabbits picked him.

Jones has surpassed the doctors’ expectations and with that extra time, Jones’ son says he plans to bring his dad to a few more hockey games.

MORE NEWS: Parker McCollum to stop in Upstate for Summer Tour 2023

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.