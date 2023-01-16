Gaffney manufacturing plant with 225 workers to close

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for The Timken Company confirmed their Gaffney plant will close by the end of the year.

The company notified associates at the plant on Timken Road on Monday, saying they will be “gradually winding down operations.” The plant employs 225 people.

Spokesperson Scott Schroeder said the company is providing support to employees, including the opportunity for them to apply at other Timken locations, and offering benefits planning and severance pay.

“We wanted to be transparent and provide as much time as possible so associates can plan for their future,” Schroeder said. “We’re committed to providing at least 60 days notice prior to an associate’s last day.”

Timken manufactures bearings and other industrial motion products.

