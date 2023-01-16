Local group bringing awareness to gun violence with Empty Show Project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 400 pairs of shoes were on display in Falls Park Sunday to represent the number of people in South Carolina killed by gun violence every year.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message of nonviolence, the Upstate Freedom Fighters created the Empty Shoe Project to bring awareness and put an end to gun violence.

Statistics show there is an average of 400 gun violence deaths per year in the state of South Carolina. This data does not include the number of gun deaths by suicide which on average totals 512 per year.

After the display was taken down, the shoes were donated to non-profits to be given out to the homeless underprivileged in the community.

