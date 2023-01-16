Parker McCollum to stop in Upstate for Summer Tour 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Parker McCollum announced new dates for his 2023 tour schedule and Simpsonville made the cut.

McCollum is expected to play at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville on Saturday, Aug. 26.

He’ll be joined by Larry Fleet.

Pre-Sale tickets will be available on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Public on-sale tickets begin on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchase here.

MORE NEWS: UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.