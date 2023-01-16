‘Progress made is not complete’: Activists and lessons return to Sterling HS

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Class was back in session at one Greenville school. On Monday morning, hundreds gathered at Sterling Community Center, the former Sterling High School, the only high school for Blacks in the city prior to desegregation.

It was a homecoming for Dorris “Dee Dee” Wright.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Wright said.

She was a teenage activist, like so many others that came out of the school’s brick and mortar as a member of the Greenville Eight who learned early the significance of protests.

“If you’re satisfied with your station in life you will not do anything, but if you see an injustice you will work to rectify that injustice,” Wright said.

Wright came back to the place which first ignited the fire for a panel discussion entitled The Indomitable Spirit of African Americans: Past, Present and Future.

“The progress that we made is not complete and we will continue,” Wright said.

That was her message, surrounded by other activists and leaders in ministry, housing and corporate America.

“I think this is what Dr. King wanted,” said Dr. Kevin Springle, Unity Sports Soccer Club. “That’s what his I have a dream speech was all about. It’s diversity, it’s equity, it’s people being able to get along regardless of color or creed.”

It’s an important message the teens of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity (Greenville chapter) resonated on, as they served lines of people who received an important word and food for their soul.

“Understand the presentations today and basically then to spread the word,” said Alex Cummings, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Wright was instrumental in Edwards v. South Carolina, a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that made it illegal for states to criminalize peaceful assembly, speech and petition against segregation. All these decades later, she says it wasn’t about one motivation, race of people, or person – instead a win for all Americans.

“We can’t all be scientists. We can’t all be teachers. But we all have a role to play in life and in society,” she said.

