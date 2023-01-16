SC disaster-trained volunteers sent to help disaster relief in Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross said disaster-trained volunteers from the South Carolina region are deploying to the support disaster relief efforts in Georgia where damaging storms ripped through most of the state.

Red Cross said volunteers responded quickly to open shelters, provide emergency essentials and provide emotional support for families in need.

Seven volunteers from South Carolina are en route to join dozens of trained American Red Cross disaster workers who are helping in Central-Western parts of the state. Volunteers are conducting damage assessments, along with providing shelter and comfort to those impacted by the dangerous storms and tornadoes.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina said it stands ready to send additional disaster workers as requested.

