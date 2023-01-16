Scammers trying to sell other people’s vacant lots

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials have seen a rise in scams involving the sale of vacant lots, according to the South Carolina Real Estate Commission.

These scammers are often targeting lots owned by people who live out of state. The commission warned that realtors might be approached by someone pretending to be a seller, wanting a vacant lot sold quickly for a price below market value.

These are “red flags” that a seller might actually be a scammer, according to the commission:

The buyer/seller is traveling on vacation (sometimes abroad), claims they cannot meet in person, and has to do everything by email.

The seller has a family emergency, needs a quick cash sale, and will accept substantially less than full price if they can close in a very short time.

The email address or phone numbers are from another country. Of course, there are legitimate buyers and sellers who live overseas, but this does raise a flag that should be checked.

The photo IDs, such as drivers’ licenses or passports, are barely legible.

The Seller does not require a Due Diligence fee and/or low or no Earnest Money combined with a quick closing (in order to obtain quick proceeds before a scam is discovered).

The buyer/seller makes constant excuses, is not able to perform the terms of the contract, or is not returning paperwork.

The buyer/seller gets very angry at the licensee as the transaction gets closer to closing and applies pressure on the licensee to make sure the deal goes through. Sometimes they offer an incentive such as commission bonuses or promising other opportunities to buy or sell.

If you are a property owner who has had a scammer try to sell your property, contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

