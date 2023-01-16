Spartanburg County Coroner identifies man who died in shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says they’ve identified a man who died in a shooting Sunday.
The Coroner’s Office says they were called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident.
Officials say the shooting took place on Richland St. in Chesnee, SC.
The Coroner’s Office says 54-year-old Christopher Humphries was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 5:15 p.m.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
