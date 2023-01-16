Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect after a victim was hurt in a shooting.

Deputies say they responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Hwy. 56 at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival - deputies say they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say they’re looking for a suspect who fled the scene.

If you know anything - contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

