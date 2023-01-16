Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect after shooting

(KWTX #1)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect after a victim was hurt in a shooting.

Deputies say they responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Hwy. 56 at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival - deputies say they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say they’re looking for a suspect who fled the scene.

If you know anything - contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PETA calls for UGA to retire live mascot
PETA calls for UGA to retire live mascot
Storm damage cleanup underway in Joanna
Storm damage cleanup underway in Joanna
Unity week celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Swim for MLK Day in Spartanburg
Spartanburg County Coroner identifies man who died in shooting