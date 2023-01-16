Upstate residents spot SpaceX ‘Falcon Heavy’ launch during sunset
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was seen across the southern sky - including right here in the Upstate.
A viewer submitted this picture taken in Simpsonville at around 6 p.m. Sunday.
CNN says the rocket is known for its boosters’ aerial acrobatics and synchronized return landings to Earth.
