Upstate residents spot SpaceX ‘Falcon Heavy’ launch during sunset

SpaceX Falcon Heavy sighting
SpaceX Falcon Heavy sighting(Phil Bradshaw)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket was seen across the southern sky - including right here in the Upstate.

A viewer submitted this picture taken in Simpsonville at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

CNN says the rocket is known for its boosters’ aerial acrobatics and synchronized return landings to Earth.

If you want to know more - click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

