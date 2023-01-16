Upstate solicitor’s office spokesperson found dead inside home, coroner says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 7th Circuit Solicitors Office public information officer and administrator Murray Glenn passed away Friday afternoon.

According to the coroner, officials were called to Glenn’s home on Jan. 13 after his coworkers were unable to reach him by phone.

Upon arrival to the home, the coroner said Glenn was found dead inside his home.

“There were no signs of foul play and our ruling will be forthcoming after all results are in but his death appears to be natural,” said the coroner’s office.

Funeral arrangements for Murray Glenn have not yet been announced.

