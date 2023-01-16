Woodruff City Police: Woman dies after car catches fire, investigation underway

WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police say they’re investigating after a woman died in a car which caught fire.

Officers say they responded to the scene on Cavins Rd. at around 3:00 a.m. Sunday

Police say they’re unsure if the car caught fire on it’s own or if it was set on fire.

Officials say this is an active investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.