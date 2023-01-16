Woodruff City Police: Woman dies after car catches fire, investigation underway

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WOODRUFF CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff City Police say they’re investigating after a woman died in a car which caught fire.

Officers say they responded to the scene on Cavins Rd. at around 3:00 a.m. Sunday

Police say they’re unsure if the car caught fire on it’s own or if it was set on fire.

Officials say this is an active investigation.

