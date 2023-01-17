2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

(KY3)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million.

Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were: 4 - 14 - 33 - 39 - 61   Powerball: 3

Check your tickets. More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000.  Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The next drawing will take place Wednesday night.

