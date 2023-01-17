Anderson Co. man arrested for beating friend to death, deputies say

Johnny Dalton is charged with manslaughter after a friend of his was beaten to death, deputies say.
Johnny Dalton is charged with manslaughter after a friend of his was beaten to death, deputies say.
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect has been arrested after a man was beaten to death earlier this month.

At the beginning of January, deputies said they found Andrew Helms with blunt-force trauma at a location in Starr. According to detectives, he was struck on his face, chest and abdomen.

Deputies said his friend, Johnny Wilbur Dalton, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. A motive for the incident has not yet been released.

Dalton initially told first responders that his friend “collapsed and stopped breathing.”

He is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

