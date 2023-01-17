Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison.

Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan.

Gregory McMichael has been permanently assigned to live at the Augusta State Medical Prison, but it’s unclear why, since the medical conditions of offenders are private information.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, the medical prison houses inmates with severe medical cases and provides acute, specialized treatment.

His health condition became a topic before the trials during a bond hearing. His defense attorney said his cardiologist had concerns about his declining health and his wife said he had a history heart attacks and strokes.

Travis McMichael pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Arbery, a Black jogger with ties to the CSRA who the McMichaels chased and cornered in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Glynn County, claiming they thought he was a prowler. Bryan documented the confrontation on video.

The McMichaels were sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of murder in November 2021. Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

The three white men weren’t arrested or prosecuted for months after the killing. It was one of several instances of white men killing Black people that led to nationwide protests.

