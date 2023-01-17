Chick-fil-A opening in Toccoa, giving local heroes free meals for a year
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Toccoa community is getting a Chick-fil-A restaurant that will begin serving customers on Thursday.
The new restaurant on Big A Road near Norwood Avenue will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The restaurant created more than 100 full and part-time jobs in Toccoa, according to Chick-fil-A.
To celebrate its opening, Chick-fil-A Toccoa identified 100 local heroes and surprised them with free meals for a year.
