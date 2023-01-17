Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon

Camper fire in Marion, NC
Camper fire in Marion, NC(Marion Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames.

According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating this fire. We will update this story as officials give new information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to fire in Greenville Co.
Crews respond to possible explosion in Greenville Co.
Groups gather to stand up to gun violence
Anderson community comes together to stand against gun violence
Panel discusses future of activism
Activists and lessons return to Sterling High School
Unity Celebration
Spartanburg holds unity celebration for MLK day