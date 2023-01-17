Crews respond to camper fire in Marion on Monday afternoon

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Fire Department said crews responded to a fire near Faith Baptist Church Road Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire damaged a camper and vehicle before crews were able to extinguish the flames.

According to officials, nobody was home during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating this fire. We will update this story as officials give new information.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.