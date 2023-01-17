Deputies looking for six foot seven runaway teen in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away from home on Monday.

Deputies said 16-year-old Jared Edwin McClatchy was last seen leaving his home wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black book bag.

McClatchy is described as six foot seven and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Austen Richey at 864-898-5504 or 864-898-5500.

