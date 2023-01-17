Furman receives $10 million gift for arena renovation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University received a $10 million gift from Businessman and philanthropist Ravenel B. Curry III to go to renovations at Timmons Arena, home of the Paladins’ men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The university said the gift is the largest Furman Athletics history and will be the cornerstone of a $40 million project, funded primarily by donations, to make Timmons a “premiere venue among mid-major universities in the nation”.

“Investing in major renovations of Timmons Arena is a wonderful opportunity to invest in our student athletes and the overall Furman student experience,” said Curry, a 1963 graduate of Furman and founder and chief investment officer of Eagle Capital Management in New York. “The plans presented by Vice President of Athletics Jason Donnelly and President Elizabeth Davis will enhance our home court advantage, but more importantly they will improve our competitiveness off the court for talent.”

The first phase of renovations began in September 2021 with coaches’ offices, locker rooms and film rooms, according to school officials. Subsequent phases will include the addition of donor suites; improved student seating; enhanced food, beverage and merchandise concession areas; upgrades to the entrance and exterior; and changes to the court and seating area.

“Paladin basketball teams are competitive, dynamic and fun to watch, thanks to coaches Jackie Carson ‘00 and Bob Richey and their staffs, and to our amazing student athletes,” said Furman University President Elizabeth Davis. “This very generous pledge by Ravenel Curry will help us take basketball to the next level. It will greatly enrich experiences for our students and our fans in the Greenville area. When renovations are complete, Timmons Arena will be a college basketball showplace.”

The timeline for completing the project will depend on raising the balance of the $40 million total.

