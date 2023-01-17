Gov. McMaster to stop in Upstate to discuss Battle of Cowpens

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Upstate on Tuesday to commemorate the Battle of Cowpens.

The governor will give a keynote address at Wofford College’s “The American Revolutionary War was Won in South Carolina!” event.

The Battle of Cowpens played an important role in the South during the Revolutionary War.

The event will take place at Wofford College’s Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts- Jerome Johnson Richardson Theatre at 6 p.m.

