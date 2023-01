The Metropolitan Arts Council of Greenville is highlighting the abstract works of two local artists in a new exhibit, “Journeys: Works by Ginger Cebe & Mimi Wyche.”

Ginger Cebe and Mimi Wyche stopped by Access Carolina to talk about the exhibit and what inspires their art.

“Journeys” is on display at MAC through February 20.

Abstract works of Upstate artists Ginger Cebe and Mimi Wyche on display now at MAC. (Metropolitan Arts Council)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.