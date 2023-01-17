Making wearable art with Jewelry by Kathy Young

Jewelry designer Kathy Young discusses her career and shares a technique you can use to make your own pearl jewelry.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jewelry designer Kathy Young has been creating unique wearable art for more than four decades. She sells her pieces and teaches classes at her shop, Jewelry by Kathy Young, in Downtown Greenville.

Kathy stopped by Access Carolina to talk about her career and demonstrate a technique for stringing pearls. Kathy offers classes in pearl-stringing and fused glass at her shop, located at 209 N. Main St. across from the Hyatt.

