Man arrested in connection to Greenwood shooting that killed unborn child

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said an additional arrest was made in a homicide that took place just before Christmas and left an unborn child dead.

20-year-old Kevontae Mykel Hill was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. His bond was denied pending a hearing with a circuit court judge.

The shooting took place at the Cardinal Glenn Apartments on Parkway just after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022.

Officials said 24-year-old Gabriel Goode was shot in the leg and died from his injuries. A second victim was shot in the back and had non-life-threatening injuries, however, she was nine months pregnant, and sadly, her unborn child died following the incident.

21-year-old Javier Williams, was taken into custody later in the afternoon and charged with murder.

