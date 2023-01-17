Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located.

Deputies said Rivera was charged in McDowell County for being a fugitive. He had outstanding warrants in Ohio for rape/sexual battery.

Rivera is being held pending an extradition hearing.

