Man wanted for rape in Ohio found in NC, deputies say
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies said an out-of-state fugitive was arrested in Nebo, North Carolina.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an anonymous tip on Jan. 9 that led them to a home in Nebo where 24-year-old Collin Douglas Rivera was located.
Deputies said Rivera was charged in McDowell County for being a fugitive. He had outstanding warrants in Ohio for rape/sexual battery.
Rivera is being held pending an extradition hearing.
