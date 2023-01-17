Remembering MLK’s visit to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In early 1967, a group of 22 African-American employees at Claussen’s Bakery went on strike to protest discrimination in hiring and promotion practices.

“I think it’s a major step, particularly in Greenville and probably for South Carolina along these ways in 1967,” said Clemson University Judge Matthew J. Perry Distinguished Chair of History Vernon Burton.

The organized group of workers would get support from community members and leaders, including Civil Rights Activist and friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Reverend Jesse Jackson.

“I invited Dr. King to Greenville to get decent wages and benefits for workers, and since I worked there, they invited me back. I brought Dr. King to the city and we did a big rally. It was a big deal for us at that time,” Jackson said in a 2017 interview with FOX Carolina.

Speaking in front of a crowd of around 3,500 at the old Greenville Memorial Auditorium, Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. preached economic justice and support for Claussen’s workers.

Eventually, the organizer of the strike, Horace Butler Sr., became the bakery’s first African-American foreman.

“That was a lesson I think, at a very particular time that you could make a difference. Individuals, if they organized, stuck together, and worked for justice, could make a difference,” said Burton.

During the civil rights movement, Anna Smith was a teacher in Greenville County. She had the opportunity to hear MLK and his father speak at different points.

“We were happy that we were able to hear them, and it gave us courage to try to fight for some of the things that we wanted, as well as what he was talking about,” said Smith.

She was also married to Willie T. Smith Jr., a lawyer who worked on the case that led to the integration of GCS in the 1960s.

At one point, the Smiths would also house people who were on their way to D.C. for a march led by Dr. King.

“I think we have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go,” says Smith. “Things are different in some instances, and they’re just as bad as they were in some others.”

There are other Upstate connections to MLK, such as Dr. Benjamin Mays, who was born in Greenwood County. Dr. King described him as his “spiritual mentor.”

Greenville native Rev. Dr. Grady Butler was jailed alongside MLK when then-Senator John F. Kennedy called King’s wife to offer his support

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.