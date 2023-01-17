Report: Man stabbed woman, beat her with shower curtain rod

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after the Union Public Safety Department says he violently attacked a woman, leaving her hospitalized.

Ahkeem Thompson was arrested after the victim arrived at the emergency room with stab wounds to the arm and back.

According to the incident report, when the victim confronted Thompson about text messages with another woman on his phone, he beat her about the head and face with a shower curtain rod. Thompson is also accused of stabbing her multiple times with a pocket knife.

The arrest warrant says he threatened to kill the woman and her children.

The victim was transported from Union Medical Center to another hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Police said while serving a search warrant at Thompson’s apartment, they found marijuana, bongs, and plastic grinders.

Thompson is charged with attempted murder, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

