WATCH: Outdoor fire causes explosion, firefighters respond

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Barea Fire Department said crews responded to an outside fire near West Marion Road Monday night.

Officials said the fire happened in a wooded area near West Marion Road and Greenville Arms Apartments.

According to officials, they’re not sure what caused the fire or explosion. However, they added that they found propane tanks at the scene.

Thankfully no injuries were reported following the incident. We will update this story as officials give new details.

