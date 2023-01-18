Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday.

Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was driving his black Acura TLX with a SC tag: MYX386.

If you or anyone you know has seen Ray, please call Sergeant E. Renneker at 864-503-4576.

MORE NEWS: Upstate lawmakers want drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.