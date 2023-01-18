Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg

Shawn Ray
Shawn Ray(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday.

Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was driving his black Acura TLX with a SC tag: MYX386.

If you or anyone you know has seen Ray, please call Sergeant E. Renneker at 864-503-4576.

