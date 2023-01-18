Former NC teacher arrested on rape charge following incident with student, deputies say

TRANSLYVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a former teacher was arrested on rape charges following an incident with a student.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Brevard High School to assist the assigned school resource officer after they were notified on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Deputies said an investigation was started when the school system discovered that the allegations rose to a criminal matter.

However, after it was reported, the suspect Harell Mitchell III had fled the area and possibly North Carolina, deputies said.

Deputies later charged Mitchell with second degree forcible rape and indecent liberties with a student, and he was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 13 by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force.

Deputies said he waived extradition and was taken to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Jan. 14 on a $300,000 bond.

He has since posted bond and been released.

