Gamecocks drop second straight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mississippi beat South Carolina 70-58 on Tuesday night for the Rebels’ first SEC victory this season and the second consecutive loss for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina is now 8-10 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC.

Ole Miss led 30-20 at halftime after holding South Carolina to 30% shooting. The Gamecocks went seven-plus minutes without making a field goal and closed the half by making just two of their final 14 shots.

Ole Miss went on a 10-0 run in the second half and the Gamecocks just couldn’t recover.

Freshman G.G. Jackson scored 15 points on 5-of-20 shooting and Chico Carter Jr. added 12 points for South Carolina. The Gamecocks shot 37% from the field and were out-rebounded 43-31.

They host No. 16 Auburn on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

