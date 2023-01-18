Gamecocks drop second straight

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mississippi beat South Carolina 70-58 on Tuesday night for the Rebels’ first SEC victory this season and the second consecutive loss for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina is now 8-10 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC.

Ole Miss led 30-20 at halftime after holding South Carolina to 30% shooting. The Gamecocks went seven-plus minutes without making a field goal and closed the half by making just two of their final 14 shots.

Ole Miss went on a 10-0 run in the second half and the Gamecocks just couldn’t recover.

Freshman G.G. Jackson scored 15 points on 5-of-20 shooting and Chico Carter Jr. added 12 points for South Carolina. The Gamecocks shot 37% from the field and were out-rebounded 43-31.

They host No. 16 Auburn on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.

