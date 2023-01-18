Georgia trooper shot near Atlanta police training facility, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot Wednesday morning.

A heavy police presence can be seen near Constitution Road and Bouldercrest Road near Moreland Avenue, which is near the site of the future Atlanta police training facility. At this time, it has not been confirmed that the shooting is related to the plans for the training facility.

It appears that police are still looking for the shooter at this time and the area should be avoided. Atlanta News First has a crew on the scene and is trying to confirm that information.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that they have been called in to investigate the shooting involving an officer.

The future site of the Atlanta Public Training Center has been the center of controversy for many months. Critics and protesters claim the southwest Atlanta location of so-called “Cop City” will lead to increased police brutality in Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.

Scene of shooting on Jan. 18 at Cop City (Atlanta News First)

The training facility, which will include classrooms, a shooting range, an emergency vehicle driving course, a “burn building” and more, is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Five people were arrested in December for domestic terrorism during a raid of the site. Police reportedly found “explosive devices, gasoline, and road [flares]” during a sweep of the area and arrested Francis Carroll, Nicholas Olsen, Serena Hertel, Leonard Vioselle and Arieon Robinson.

In May, 7 people were arrested during a protest that involved a fire started by a Molotov-type device that was allegedly thrown at police officers during the protest.

The Atlanta City Council voted last September to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the 85-acre center. Activists and protesters say they would like to preserve the old Prison Farm site as a public green space.

