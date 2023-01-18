Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina utility says that an electricity substation has been damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages.

The damage reported Tuesday comes after a December gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers.

EnergyUnited said in a news release that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to an equipment problem at the substation in Randolph County north of Charlotte.

It said that crews found damage to the substation from an apparent gunshot and that law enforcement was notified. EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation serves customers in parts of 19 North Carolina counties.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.