Hart Co. Officials: Arrests made after 40 lbs. of Marijuana, more contraband recovered

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office says two people are now in custody after more than 40 pounds of “High-quality” Marijuana and other contraband were recovered.

Deputies say on Tuesday, Jan. 17, GBI Agents and Hart County Investigators conducted a search warrant at 665 Ridge Rd. in Hart County.

Deputies say they recovered a “Trafficking amount of Marijuana,” cash, and a handgun.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, deputies say another search warrant was conducted at a different location related to the same person from the first location.

Deputies say that search revealed an additional “Trafficking amount of Marijuana,” cash, and another weapon.

Officials say they arrested 21-year-old Alilse Scott and 25-year-old Bryson Jordan, Jr.

Scott is charged with Trafficking Marijuana - Felony; Tampering with Evidence - Misdemeanor; Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime-Felony; Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute - Felony

Jordan is charged with Trafficking Marijuana - Felony; Tampering with Evidence - Misdemeanor; Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime-Felony; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute - Felony

Hart County Sheriff's Office recovers multiple contraband items. (Hart County Sheriff's Office)

In total - deputies say more than 40 pounds of “High-quality Marijuana, two semi-automatic weapons, and more than $11,000 in cash, as well as a “Jail Break Hell Cat” Dodge charger, valued at nearly $100,000.

