Hotel Hartness career fair: Bringing more than 100 jobs to Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new hotel coming to Greenville, and it’s bringing job opportunities with it!

Hotel Hartness is located in the Hartness community of Greenville - offering convenient access to downtown and the GSP airport.

The hotel hosts several bars, a restaurant, spa, and over 16,000 square feet of space for meetings and events.

Hotel Hartness will have a career fair from 12-5 p.m. Monday, as they look to fill multiple positions.

Open positions for Hotel Hartness include:

• Banquet Staff

• Servers

• Restaurant Staff

• Bartenders

• Housekeeping

Address:

Hotel Hartness

120 Halston Avenue

Greenville, SC 29615

For more information visit Hotel Hartness’ website.

