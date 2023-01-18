Hotel Hartness career fair: Bringing more than 100 jobs to Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new hotel coming to Greenville, and it’s bringing job opportunities with it!
Hotel Hartness is located in the Hartness community of Greenville - offering convenient access to downtown and the GSP airport.
The hotel hosts several bars, a restaurant, spa, and over 16,000 square feet of space for meetings and events.
Hotel Hartness will have a career fair from 12-5 p.m. Monday, as they look to fill multiple positions.
Open positions for Hotel Hartness include:
• Banquet Staff
• Servers
• Restaurant Staff
• Bartenders
• Housekeeping
Address:
Hotel Hartness
120 Halston Avenue
Greenville, SC 29615
For more information visit Hotel Hartness’ website.
