Household hacks: repurposing plastic bottles

Grant Cothran from ReCraft Creative Reuse Center shares clever ways to repurpose bottles, including modifying them to help sort ingredients.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Before you throw away your plastic water bottles, consider finding a new use for them! Grant Cothran from ReCraft Creative Reuse Center in Greenville shares clever ways to repurpose bottles, including modifying them to help sort ingredients.

ReCraft Creative Reuse Center is located at 525 Haywood Road and offers a makerspace, retail and donation station.

