Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park.

The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club.

“The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time,” says Hendersonville Kiwanis Club President Ty Keplinger. “Our club is very excited about the opportunity to partner with the leaders of our community to make this splash pad possible not only for the kids and families that are here today but for the families that will one day call Hendersonville their home.”

The kiddie pool area of Patton park is in need of replacement, and the construction of the new splash pad near the pool will potentially lower the cost of installation.

No date is set yet to officially break ground

