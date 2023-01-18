McDowell Co. man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Cannon took a chance on a $30 scratch off ticket - a chance that paid off well.

The lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket was purchased from Sugar Hill Food Mart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion.

On Wednesday - he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters - taking home $71,259 after taxes.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes.

Officials say one $3 million top prize and seven $100,000 prizes have yet to be claimed.

To learn more - visit the NC Education Lottery website.

