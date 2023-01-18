Moe’s Original BBQ opening second Upstate location

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Moe’s Original BBQ said due to the success of the Greenville location, they are expanding into Spartanburg.

The new restaurant will be located on North Church Street in the mixed-use Hub development. It will include a patio with firepits and a greenspace for playing cornhole.

This is the third Moe’s to open in South Carolina. It is expected to start serving up barbecue by the end of January.

“With a successful operation in Greenville, it only made sense to open our next location in Spartanburg,” said Co-owner Sam Ragland. “We felt the Hub was the perfect spot where there are currently not any BBQ options. It is a short walk to downtown and provides a gateway into the Northside neighborhood and Wofford College.”

