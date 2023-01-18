Murdaugh: Defense petitions court to block ‘blood spatter expert’ testimony 

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Just days before disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to face trial for charges in the murders of his wife and youngest son, his defense team is calling for a state expert’s testimony to be excluded from the trial.

The defense is asking for the court to deny the state from using any testimony from Tom Bevel, a blood spatter expert, in Murdaugh’s murder trial set to begin Monday. Murdaugh’s defense has previously raised questions about the use of Bevel’s expertise on the shirt that Murdaugh was wearing the night of Paul and Maggie’s murders, a white T-shirt which reportedly had blood on it, according to previous filings.

The defense is now pointing to another expert, whose affidavit and preliminary report was completed Jan. 9, 2023, and released in the new documents, as their justification for excluding Bevel’s opinion. The new report does not agree with what the state expert says about how blood transferred to the shirt.

According to the filing, Orangeburg County Deputy Chief Kenneth Kinsey, a former SLED special agent, says the stains on the shirt are too hard to identify as high-velocity spatter, the blood stains you’d likely find on a shooter’s clothing, according to the documents.

Meanwhile, the state’s expert, Bevel, reportedly agreed in his own study at first. After being confronted by SLED agents, he changed his mind, saying the stains are in fact blood spatter, according to previous filings from the defense.

“Deputy Kinsey is unwilling to say the T-shirt has any blood spatter,” the document states. “Deputy Kinsey’s opinion on blood spatter – or, more accurately, his lack of an opinion – therefore appears to have little value to the prosecution.”

Murdaugh’s defense is requesting Bevel’s testimony be excluded from the trial, as well as an award of costs and fees incurred through Bevel’s analysis.

