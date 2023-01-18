NC Attorney General Josh Stein running for governor

Stein named AG in 2017.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: Facebook)

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Attorney General Josh Stein has announced his candidacy for North Carolina Governor.

Stein released an announcement video Wednesday.

“I learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition,” he said in a prepared statement. “Some politicians want to tell you who you should hate, when you’ll be pregnant, and who you can marry. I believe in a different North Carolina — and that the fights we choose determine what kind of state we’ll become. We’ll build a better and brighter North Carolina by standing together for what’s right, fighting to fix what’s wrong, and doing right by every single North Carolinian.”

He was elected to the Attorney General’s office in 2017.

For more information, visit his campaign website.

