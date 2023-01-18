Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development.

Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room.

On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being considered by the city for annexation.

Several neighbors spoke at the hearing, including members of a newly formed group in Pickens County called the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development.

“We don’t want this to be a horrible place to live with congestion and traffic,” said Daniel Lee.

Lee helped start the group after a massive development proposal near his home went in front of the Pickens County Planning Commission in December.

“People have been showing up. We had a meeting last Friday at my home, we had over 225 people,” he said.

The group isn’t against growth in general but wants it done sustainably and has been sharing their concerns at public meetings in Pickens County and now at the city of Easley.

“What we’re trying to do as a city is we’re trying to get the growth the right way,” said Easley City Planner Mario DiPietro.

FOX Carolina asked DiPietro what he means by growing the right way.

“It’s a situation that people are going to look at traffic the most. And there’s no doubt because that’s what people see the most,” he said.

During the meeting, neighbors brought up concerns about traffic, the impact on schools, grocery stores, and more. Some even pondered stopping growth completely.

“If you stop growth, what happens then?” asked DiPietro. “You start becoming smaller and smaller. Then you have the same infrastructure already in place and you have people having to pay more or everything gets even worse because the tax base gets lower.”

With the growth seemingly inevitable, Lee wants to make sure the voices of neighbors are heard.

“Everybody wants to say it’s their problem, but we live in one community we’re one people. And if we don’t work together with the schools, with the county, with the roads, with protecting wetlands and all these things, it’s going to be a disaster very quickly,” he said.

The planning commission voted against recommending the annexation of the three pieces of land. It will now go in front of the Easley City Council at their meeting next month.

