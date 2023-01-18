Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone.

With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the following number: 864-310-7921 while text will come from 88911.

Officials said the calls will be automated, however, a volunteer team will address callback requests or follow up with those who do not answer.

To register for the program, fill out the form here.

For more information, call 864-274-6263.

