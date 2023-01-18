Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center
Riot confirmed at McCardy Training Center(WIS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center.

Earlier today, the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy released this statement:

Statement from SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy.
Statement from SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy.(SC YOUTH CHALLENGE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK)

As of right now, it is unknown who was involved and if there was anyone injured.

This story is still developing.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. McMaster discusses the Battle of CowpenS
Gov. McMaster discusses the Battle of Cowpens
Sen. Greg Hembree speaks on the Senate floor of the South Carolina State House in Columbia...
School vouchers, healthcare, criminal justice at focus of opening weeks at SC State House
Good Eats...to New Boutiques
Good Eats...to New Boutiques
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Alex Murdaugh’s 19 indictments and 99 financial charges explained