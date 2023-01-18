SLED investigating shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said SLED has been called to investigate after a shots were fired during a traffic stop in Taylors late Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, while deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 11 p.m. a gun was found inside the stopped vehicle. As they went to secure one of the three suspects with the gun, a shot was fired and the suspect was hit.

Neither of the two deputies fired their weapons.

After learning the suspect was shot, deputies said they rendered aid and the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said two additional occupants in the car were detained and drugs were located.

SLED was requested to the scene to investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office said as standard with GCSO protocol a Critical Incident Community Briefing video detailing the facts of the incident will be released on Friday, March 3, 2023.

