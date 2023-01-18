Upstate lawmakers want drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate lawmakers have sponsored a bill that, if passed, would require convicted drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent in a crash.

On Tuesday, Representatives Stewart Jones and Brian White introduced the bill, which would apply to crashes involving vehicles or boats, in the South Carolina House.

If a driver is convicted of reckless vehicular homicide while under the influence or convicted of reckless vehicular homicide with a past DUI conviction, the driver would have to pay child support to the victim’s children who are minors.

The payments would continue until the child reaches 18 and graduates high school.

The bill was referred to the House judiciary committee.

