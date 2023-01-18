Water restored to Greenville County school

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday.

Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district.

As a result, school officials said Bryson Elementary had to bring in outside water like bottled water for drinking and for the purpose of flushing toilets. Lunch was already prepared so students ate their regular lunch.

The district said classroom instruction continued on a regular schedule.

Around 1:30 p.m., the water was turned back on.

