Wake Forest spoils No. 19 Clemson’s perfect ACC start

Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby (1) drives past Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks (10) during...
Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby (1) drives past Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest beat No. 19 Clemson 87-77 on Tuesday night. That ended the Tigers’ unexpected perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The Demon Deacons won their fourth straight game and played from in front the entire way after the game’s opening minute.

Cameron Hildreth added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest, which led by as many as 15 points.

PJ Hall had 22 points to lead the Tigers while Hunter Tyson had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Clemson played without injured No. 2 scorer Chase Hunter.

MORE NEWS: Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the...
Gamecocks drop second straight
A wish granted: Swamp Rabbits grant one man's wish
A wish granted: Swamp Rabbits grant one man's wish
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
Clemson professor Drew Lanham and South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley made The Root...
Gamecocks coach, Clemson professor earn spots on star-studded list of most influential Black Americans