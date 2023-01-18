Wake Forest spoils No. 19 Clemson’s perfect ACC start

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest beat No. 19 Clemson 87-77 on Tuesday night. That ended the Tigers’ unexpected perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The Demon Deacons won their fourth straight game and played from in front the entire way after the game’s opening minute.

Cameron Hildreth added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest, which led by as many as 15 points.

PJ Hall had 22 points to lead the Tigers while Hunter Tyson had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Clemson played without injured No. 2 scorer Chase Hunter.

