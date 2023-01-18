Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.

Deputies said once on scene they found Jennie Dalavan Manphonsy armed with a large butcher knife who was refusing to cooperate with responding deputies.

Deputies were able to disarm the woman and arrest her on trespassing after notice charges.

They also added there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.